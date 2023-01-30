Community Hospital launches new employment program for disabled adults

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction’s Community Hospital is launching a new program aimed at building employment opportunities for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It’s called Project Search.

“At the end of each program year for Project Search, and at Community Hospital, we’re hoping that some of our young adults will be offered employment here at the hospital, that others might want to have employment and other businesses, companies, agencies around Mesa County, but all of them are going to be productive, contributing members of our society,” said Jim Panzer, statewide director for Project Search.

Community is the first hospital on the Western Slope, and only the ninth in the state, to offer the opportunity.

Backers say it will allow the hospital to team up with schools and other community partners to help disabled students move toward successful employment.

Christina O’Dell directs volunteer services at the hospital. She explained why the hospital wanted to join the program. “This was such a very needed program for our young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, as they graduate from high school, and they’re transitioning to more independent living there just as a gap, and when it was brought to us, we were just very excited and jumped right on this opportunity.”

The program will mirror the school district’s calendar and will launch next fall. There is an open house tomorrow night, Jan. 31, at the hospital. It runs from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

