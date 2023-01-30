Colorado program feeding kids during summer break seeks sponsors

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s summer meals program wants to ensure children receive healthy meals during the summer months when school is out by finding a new sponsor.

Just last summer, more than two million meals were served to students at over six hundred sites operated under Colorado’s summer meals program. In Mesa County alone, there were 43 sites in Mesa County that served over 37 thousand meals to hungry kids last summer.

Megan Johnson, a representative from a meal assistance organization, said, “I think that we always need more summer sponsors and summer sites in general. There are fewer summer sites than there are schools that serve meals during the school year, so we know that there’s a gap there. Although I can’t speak to the Western Slope or Mesa County in particular, we do know that there are large areas of the state where there are gaps in access, and certainly more sites and sponsors are needed all across the state.”

The program is funded by the US Department of Agriculture and administered by the Colorado Department of Education’s School Nutrition Unit. Organizations like the Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger and Hunger Free Colorado are also working together to expand the program to reach more kids by increasing awareness of the program, providing more resources and training, and new program sponsors.

