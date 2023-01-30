Colorado couple write a play about parenting; now its on its way to Broadway

A Colorado couple produced a play about being a parent, which is on it's way to Broadway in New York this spring.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LITTLETON, Colo. (KJCT) - Two Colorado musicians and writers created a show to make parents feel less alone -- and to help process what they were going through too.

Graham and Kristina Fuller have realized that parenting comes with an abundance of experiences.

When they first became parents, they asked their friends if what they were experiencing was normal. Upon discussion, they realized it wasn’t just normal. It was universal.

That’s when they got the great idea to put their musical and writing experience to use, to share the story of parenting and give other parents not only a sense of relief, but also a laugh.

The play follows the ins and outs of parenting. The parts that once felt strange or isolating to new parents are now the parts making moms and dads laugh and helping them feel less alone.

The musical comedy they wrote is called ‘In The Trenches’ and is the first original work produced by Littleton’s Townhall Arts Center in its 40 year history.

The show is going to New York’s Broadway this spring. The Fullers shared that they are excited to step back from performing and focus on being writers as the show progresses.

