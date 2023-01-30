Boulder King Soopers suspect declared ‘too incompetent’ to stand trial

The shooter at a King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado, in 2021, is being ruled too incompetent to stand trial.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The suspect in the 2021 shooting at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store is being ruled too incompetent to stand trial.

A district judge said at a competency hearing on Friday that the state’s mental hospital evaluated Ahmad Alissa and reached that conclusion.

The judge also said the state doctors are hopeful he could be restored to competency in the future.

In response, the Boulder District Attorney requested an assessment by a doctor of his office’s choosing to validate the state’s diagnosis.

The defense objected.

The judge will rule on the issue later.

Alissa did not appear in court and remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo.

Alissa is accused of killing 10 people at a King Soopers grocery store on March 22, 2021.

His next review hearing is set for late April.

