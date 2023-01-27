Ways to prevent skier and snowboarding injury

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the winter season in full force in Colorado, many take to the slopes for skiing and snowboarding. But, unfortunately, what lies at ski resorts is something many cannot predict: injury, which can strike without warning.

Preventing injury can start as early as before you head to a resort and sometimes several months beforehand. “Do some squats. Make sure your strength is up and your cardio is up,” said Keelie Mackelvey, Ski Patrol Assistant Director at Monarch Mountain. Warming up before you head to the mountain is a great way to help prevent injury. While it will not be 100% injury prevention, it can help limit it.

Mackelvey also states that food and water intake are just as important as warming up. “Hydration is huge and not just water, making sure you’re getting electrolytes so your body can balance itself out. Having access to water or Gatorade, snacks, Cliff Bars, stuff like that. Energy bars are great to have and making sure you’re slowing down and stopping for lunch to get that mid-day re-up for energy.”

Sunscreen is also a critical factor in helping prevent injury, and that type of injury is frostbite. Many know sunscreen for protecting your skin against UV rays from the sun. But, during the wintertime, it can do that plus slow down frostbite symptoms. In addition, Mackelvey mentions that if you buy greasy sunscreen, it can prevent windburn. At Monarch Mountain, ski patrol uses dermatome, which has an SPF. You will put it on your face, nose, and lips, creating a barrier between you and the wind.

When you arrive at a ski resort, there are still other responsibilities you have to count on when you are on the mountain. You must follow the updated Skiers Responsibility Code for many of these. In January of 2023, the National Skier Areas Association updated the headlines changing the word “Skiers” to “Your,” reflecting on a new name called Your Responsibility Code. In Colorado, if you break any rules from the Your Responsibility Code, you can have disciplinary actions taken against you or your group.

The ten codes that every person who takes to the slopes at ski resorts are:

Always stay in control. You must be able to stop or avoid people or objects.

People ahead or downhill of you have the right-of-way. You must avoid them.

Stop only where you are visible from above, and do not restrict traffic.

Look uphill and avoid others before starting downhill or entering a trail.

You must prevent runaway equipment.

Read and obey all signs, warnings, and hazard markings.

Keep off closed trails and out of closed areas.

You must know how and be able to load, ride and unload lifts safely. If you need assistance, ask the lift attendant.

Do not use lifts or terrain when impaired by alcohol or drugs.

If you are involved in a collision or incident, share your contact information with each other and a ski area employee.

These codes are here to protect everyone on the mountain, but other factors can cause injury that are not on the list. Some can include simply wiping out or falling into a tree well. According to Dan Bender, Marketing Director at Monarch Mountain, tree wells are “holes around the tree that are created naturally from the snow falling on the tree limbs, and there’s a void of snow underneath. And if you fall in there, it’s hard to get out and very easy to suffocate.” In addition, he states that if you get caught in one, your skies or snowboard can get trapped on the top, leaving you hanging upside down. When this happens, there is a possibility that more snow from the tree will fall into the hole limiting your oxygen intake, and this is where suffocation can occur. Plus, getting stuck in a tree well could be deep in the trees where you may not be visible to the public, who can alert ski patrol.

Every ski resort has ski patrollers that constantly patrol the slopes during hours of operation. Mackelvey mentioned that you should know where the ski patrol office is, what they look like on the mountain, and have their number on hand. Ski patrol numbers vary for each resort, so it is essential to have the correct number for the resort you are going to. If you are ever in a situation where you or someone else needs help, gets caught in a collision, or feels uncomfortable, contact ski patrol and give them your location. Depending on the situation, sometimes ski patrol will have a rescue toboggan if the issue is injury related and the person cannot get down the mountain on their own.

Enjoy the slopes. But be prepared and follow the rules.

