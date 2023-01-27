Prosecution rests in Cohee murder trial

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot(KKCO / KJCT)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After two weeks of presenting their case to the jury, the prosecution has rested their case against accused murderer 21-year-old Brian Cohee.

Previously, Cohee confessed to killing and dismembering 69-year-old Warren Barnes in early 2021.

Cohee claims he is not guilty by reason of insanity, though the testimony of a forensic psychologist earlier in the week may make Cohee’s plea difficult to defend.

The last witness called by the prosecution today was forensic pathologist, Dr. Daniel Lingamfelter. He made the statement based on his autopsy that the, “Cause of death was multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death was homicide.”

