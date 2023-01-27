Glenwood Canyon section of I-70 closed in both directions

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced early Friday afternoon that the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed due to a crash.

CDOT crews gave an estimate of at least three hours before the interstate is reopened.

The closure stretches from Exit 119: No Name to Exit 133: Dotsero.

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

