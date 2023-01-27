Gas line break shuts down Fruita downtown

A fire engine near Circle Park during a gas leak in Fruita, Colo. on Jan. 27, 2023.
A fire engine near Circle Park during a gas leak in Fruita, Colo. on Jan. 27, 2023.(Lower Valley Fire District)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Lower Valley Fire District has closed the downtown area of Fruita due to a gas line break. Emergency crews say the area of Aspen Avenue from Peach Street to Circle Park is closed, as well as Mulberry Street from Pabor Avenue to McCune Avenue.

The LVFD and Fruita Police Department have evacuated the area’s businesses as a precaution.

Police say Xcel is responding to the break. Crews are asking citizens to avoid the area while repairs are done.

No other information was released.

Downtown Fruita during a gas leak on Jan. 27, 2023.
Downtown Fruita during a gas leak on Jan. 27, 2023.(Lower Valley Fire District)

___

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our next snow maker is on track to arrive on Monday.
Snow on track to arrive on Monday
Elijah J. Johnson, age 26, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
A truck is framed by the remains of the Grand Junction Police Station's front door.
Truck smashes through Grand Junction Police Station front door, ends up in lobby
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Forensic psychologist: Cohee showed no signs of psychosis, knew what he was doing
Neil Veitch, 32, was arrested in Grand Junction after a report of an intoxicated male firing a...
Suspect falls out of attic, leads to arrest in Saturday night shooting incident

Latest News

Forensic sciences used to fight crime.
Colorado Mesa University Students Shaping How Crime is Fought
Top of Monarch Mountain on the Continental Divide
Ways to prevent skier and snowboarding injury
Monarch Mountain Entrance Sign
Tips on how to prevent injury for skiers and snowboarders
Grand Junction
CSP: Colorado doesn’t brake for school or work zones