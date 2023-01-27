Gas line break shuts down Fruita downtown

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Lower Valley Fire District has closed the downtown area of Fruita due to a gas line break. Emergency crews say the area of Aspen Avenue from Peach Street to Circle Park is closed, as well as Mulberry Street from Pabor Avenue to McCune Avenue.

The LVFD and Fruita Police Department have evacuated the area’s businesses as a precaution.

Police say Xcel is responding to the break. Crews are asking citizens to avoid the area while repairs are done.

No other information was released.

Downtown Fruita during a gas leak on Jan. 27, 2023. (Lower Valley Fire District)

___

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.