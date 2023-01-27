Clouds and mountain snow increases into the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds have been on the increase through much of the morning primarily across the northern half of the Western Slope with some light snow coming down north of Interstate 70 around Meeker. Clouds are continuing to increase across the region and snow is starting to pop up in the higher elevations south of Interstate 70 as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to linger around into the weekend, and we’ll see a couple of rounds of snow in the higher elevations as well.

Next 24 Hours

Clouds and higher elevation snow will continue to increase across the Western Slope through the rest of the day. We could see a few snowflakes in some of the valleys early this afternoon, but it’s not looking very likely. We’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Higher elevation snow will start to taper off some through the evening, but still some pockets of snow could continue to linger around overnight tonight. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies continue elsewhere with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Scattered snow will be on the increase once again south of Interstate 70 early Saturday morning, and we could once again see some of those snowflakes in the valleys. It’s still not looking very likely, but it can’t be ruled out. Scattered snow will continue to fall over the higher elevations of the region into Saturday afternoon before tapering off once more through the evening and overnight hours.

Valley Snow Possible Monday

The main system that brings snow mostly to portions of the Western Slope north of Interstate 70 through the weekend drops south into the central and southern portions of the Western Slope by Monday, increasing snow chances even for the valleys through that time. Snow could start falling in some locations as early as Sunday night, but most of the snow will come down through the day on Monday. While the best snow chances will still be in the higher elevations, we’ve got a pretty decent chance of seeing some snow in the valleys, including in Grand Junction and Montrose. That snow will continue to push southward and will mostly be falling over the San Juan Mountains through early Tuesday morning.

Expected Snowfall Amounts

If you have any plans to head up toward Steamboat Springs this weekend, be prepared to see the most snow of anybody else in the western half of Colorado. 2 feet or more of snow is possible in and around Steamboat Springs through Tuesday morning. We’ll still get some pretty good snowfall amounts across much of the Western Slope, including around a foot of snow across the San Juan Mountains and the High Country around Crested Butte, Aspen, and into Vail. Meeker could be another place that sees around a foot of snow through early Tuesday morning. 6 to 9 inches of snow will be possible around the Grand Mesa, Douglas Pass, and into Telluride as well. Just about everyone else could see between 1 and 4 inches of snow with closer to 1 inch falling in most of the valleys and the higher amounts falling in the higher elevations not already listed above.

Travel Impacts

As mentioned earlier, 2 feet or more of snow will lead to widespread major travel impacts along Highway 40 around Steamboat Springs. Additional major travel impacts are possible north of Glenwood Springs and east of Meeker. Interstate 70 will be a snowy drive in locations through the weekend and into early next week with the potential for some spotty minor travel impacts mostly around Glenwood Springs and Vail. Some additional spotty minor travel impacts are possible around Crested Butte as well.

Drier and Warmer Again Next Week

We’ll start drying out with partly cloudy skies through the day on Tuesday, with highs dropping down into the lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies continue through the middle of the week with highs warming into the middle and upper 30s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.