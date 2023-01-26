Surveillance Video Shows Pickup Slamming Into GJPD Lobby

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Dramatic surveillance video from the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) shows a pickup truck slamming into the front lobby of the GJPD. No one was hurt in what police are calling a deliberate act.

Two angles show an exterior and interior view of the crash. According to the police the driver of the truck, 45-year-old Nathon David Chacon intentionally drove his truck into the lobby of GJPD lobby. After he crashes the video shows an officer come into the lobby apparently pulling a gun on Chacon. Chacon gets out of the truck and complies with the officer by putting his hands up and lying flat on the floor. A few seconds later several officers swarm the lobby.

Chacon was arrested and is facing several serious charges including Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted Assault, Attempted Vehicular Homicide and other charges.

A tow truck removed the truck before 2:30. p.m. Wednesday afternoon

The police department says they will continue to operate, but the lobby will be closed indefinitely.

if you need to make an appointment call non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707.

The Grand Junction Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community. This is an active investigation and there is no further information at this time.

