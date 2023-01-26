Sunny skies linger around for the next day or two

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ve traded in the clouds and light snow yesterday morning for blue skies and plenty of sunshine over much of the Western Slope this morning. Some clouds will return to mostly the higher elevations of the region this afternoon, but we could see a few clouds mix in with the sunshine around the valleys as well. Some snow chances start creeping back into the northern portions of the region by the end of the work week and into the weekend, but we should remain dry in and around the valleys with a little more of an increase in clouds.

Next 24 Hours

The day is starting off with sunny to mostly sunny skies, and most of us in the western and southern portions of the region should day that way through the rest of the day with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Expect an increase in clouds with one or two small pockets of snow in the higher elevations from the Grand Mesa and over toward the High Country. Better chances for snow should mostly stay north of Interstate 70 up around the Flat Tops and especially in and around Steamboat Springs. Clouds will be increasing a little more overnight tonight with lows in the middle and upper teens. By Friday, some of that scattered snow could push a little farther south across the Grand Mesa, the High Country, and down into the northern San Juan Mountains. We’ll stay dry despite the increase in clouds in the lower elevations with highs in the middle 30s.

Higher Elevation Weekend Snow

A system moves through the northern portions of the Western Slope through the weekend, keeping increased snow chances mostly along and north of Interstate 70 on Saturday and Sunday. Some scattered snow could drift south of Interstate 70 on Saturday, but most of it should stay around the Grand Mesa and the High Country. We’ll mention a very small chance of snow in the valleys late in the day on Saturday around the valleys, otherwise we’re staying dry with mostly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy skies continue into Sunday as snow moves north of Interstate 70 once again. Sunday will be the warmest day for many of us with highs in the lower 40s.

Snowy Start to the New Week

The moisture that keeps snow across the northern portions of the Western Slope through the weekend drops southeastward across the region into Monday, bringing widespread rain and snow to the region to start the new work week. Snow continues for many locations Monday night, and some snow could continue into early Tuesday morning as well. We’ll dry out and see more sunshine once again by the middle of next week.

Early Look at Expected Snowfall Totals

The big winner with expected snowfall totals from now through early Tuesday morning will far and away be areas in and around Steamboat Springs, where close to two feet of snow could be possible. Around a foot of snow is possible across portions of the San Juan Mountains and the High Country from Crested Butte, to Aspen, to Vail. 6 to 9 inches of snow looks possible in Telluride and atop the Grand Mesa, then anywhere between 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible just about everywhere else around the Western Slope, including the valleys.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.