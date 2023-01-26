Pandemic-era SNAP benefits to end in March

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado residents receiving help from SNAP will see reduced benefits soon as food benefits stemming from the pandemic will end in March.

Food bank workers are urging residents to pitch in increased donations or volunteer time to help their neighbors. Over 10,000 people, or roughly six percent of Mesa County’s population, receive some form of food assistance.

The cut will pack a punch, with an average decrease of $90 per month for individuals. A family of four could see their food benefits cut by as much as $360 a month.

The state is working to notify recipients and work with community partners like food banks, but urges people to seek additional assistance on their own.

More information can be found by dialing 211 for the Mesa County general information line.

