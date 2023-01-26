Former presidents, VPs asked to re-check for classified docs

FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building,...
FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building, just outside the West Wing, inside the White House complex, Jan. 14, 2021, in Washington. The mishandling of classified documents is not a problem unique to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has asked former U.S. presidents and vice presidents to re-check their personal records for any classified documents following the news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had such documents in their possession, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The Archives sent a letter Thursday to representatives of former presidents and vice presidents extending back to Ronald Reagan to ensure compliance with the Presidential Records Act. The act states that any records created or received by the president are the property of the U.S. government and will be managed by the archives at the end of the administration, according to the two people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about investigations.

The Archives sent the letter to representatives of former Presidents Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, and former Vice Presidents Pence, Biden, Dick Cheney, Al Gore and Dan Quayle.

The letter was first reported by CNN.

