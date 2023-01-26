Carbondale man arrested for threatening Glenwood Springs area schools

Charles Draughn, age 26.
Charles Draughn, age 26.(Carbondale Police Department)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - Deputies in Pitkin County announced Wednesday that they arrested a man accused of making online threats to schools in the Glenwood Springs area. Multiple agencies became involved after the Dillon Police Department informed the Carbondale Police Department of a potential threat made towards schools in their area.

After the man’s phone was tracked to Carbondale, he was identified as 26-year-old Charles Draughn. Police say he was found and arrested about two hours later in Old Snowmass, where he works.

Both the Roaring Fork and RE-2 School Districts issued a secure order on all schools out of an abundance of caution.

Draughn is currently being held in Pitkin County on an active felony warrant out of Summit County.

