Truck smashes through Grand Junction Police Station front door, ends up in lobby

A truck is framed by the remains of the Grand Junction Police Station's front door.
A truck is framed by the remains of the Grand Junction Police Station's front door.(Joshua Vorse)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A pickup truck smashed through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Station Wednesday afternoon, ending up several feet within the lobby.

No one appeared hurt, though police have not confirmed that yet.

Our crews on scene could clearly see the tail of the truck through the hole punched in the front door of the station.

One person was seen being arrested by police.

No information has been released by law enforcement yet.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE AND THE FBI ARE SEARCHING FOR A PERSON THEY SAY ROBBED A BANK AROUND 5 O'CLOCK TONIGHT
Police, deputies, and FBI searching for bank robbers
Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting
No new information in the investigation of a murder in Montrose. It apparently occurred in the...
Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged
Heating bills generic.
Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill
MORE TESTIMONY IN THE BRIAN COHEE MURDER TRIAL....
Brian Cohee’s closest former friend takes the witness stand

Latest News

Fentanyl pills.
Mesa County Opioid Response Group meets to prepare for future events
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
‘When does this stop?’ For 2023, an alarmingly bloody start
Marjorie Kruger visits with son Dan White in her new room at the Evangelical Lutheran Good...
Wave of Rural Nursing Home Closures Grows Amid Staffing Crunch
Xcel now offers different options for ways to track your bill, by either paying a flat rate or...
Xcel energy offers new ways to track energy; what’s your cheapest option?