Truck smashes through Grand Junction Police Station front door, ends up in lobby

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A pickup truck smashed through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Station Wednesday afternoon, ending up several feet within the lobby.

No one appeared hurt, though police have not confirmed that yet.

Our crews on scene could clearly see the tail of the truck through the hole punched in the front door of the station.

One person was seen being arrested by police.

No information has been released by law enforcement yet.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.