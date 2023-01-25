GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder.

Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as close, having known each other for a long time before they reconnected and moved in together around eight years ago. The three lived together, though Johnson is described in the affidavit as a nocturnal and unemployed loner.

Lofley’s girlfriend, who is also Johnson’s mother, said in arrest documents that he, “Slept all day and was awake and playing games all night,” and rarely left his bedroom.

On the night of Lofley’s death, he and Johnson’s mother were awakened around 1:30 a.m. by Johnson yelling. Lofley got out of bed to let their dog outside, then stopped and knocked on Johnson’s door to say, “Have some respect,” according to arrest documents.

Lofley then returned to bed, but neither were able to sleep due to Johnson’s continued yelling and swearing. At around 2 a.m, Lofley got up and went to the kitchen.

According to authorities, Lofley’s girlfriend then heard Johnson and Lofley arguing in the kitchen. After listening to the argument, documents say that Lofley’s girlfriend got out of bed to investigate after a few minutes and found the two arguing in the hallway.

Investigators say that Lofley told Johnson he had no respect and needed to get a job. At some point during the argument, documents say Lofley was holding a plunger in his hand and said, “Don’t you throw something at me again,” before tossing the plunger aside.

Lofley’s girlfriend turned around for a moment as the two argued before hearing a gunshot, say police.

She turned back around to see Lofley on his knees with his head on the floor. Johnson was standing in the doorway of his room, allegedly pointing a gun at Lofley, say arrest documents. Lofely’s girlfriend says that Johnson then allegedly shot Lofley again, striking him in the head and causing him to fall forward.

Authorities say Johnson then walked past Lofley and into the kitchen, leaned against a counter, lit a cigarette, and casually smoked it as his mother called 911.

After police arrived and called through the door to Johnson, they say that he told them he was in the kitchen and unarmed. Johnson was arrested shortly afterwards as other officers searched the home, say police. Police found Johnson’s mother at the end of the driveway, cold but physically unharmed.

As the officers entered the living room, they could see Lofley’s body lying in the hallway. The officers reported that Lofley was in a fetal position, on his knees with his forehead pressed to the ground, and his arms tucked under his chest.

The officers called for an ambulance and started giving Lofley CPR, but neither they nor the ambulance crew were able to revive Lofley.

Johnson has since been charged with second degree murder and is awaiting trial in jail on a $500,000 bond.

