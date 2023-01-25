Brian Cohee’s closest friend takes the witness stand

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We heard week one of the trial from Cohee’s father and mother describe him as “Emotionless and cold,” but details learned today tell a different story... The verdict will come down to whether Cohee was insane at the time he killed and dismembered 69-year-old Warren Barnes, February of 2021.

Attorneys painted a picture of just who the victim was. They did it through the testimony of a gas station worker who claims to have closely known Barnes.

A woman testified she started working at the Shell gas station on First and Grand in early 2020. That’s when she said she noticed Barnes sticking around before her shifts began at 5:30 AM. She testified that at first, she just wanted to stay cautious and aware that he was around, but she added he became such a regular part of her morning. Regular enough that she eventually would let Barnes in the store before opening doors to customers.

The woman told the jury, “Barnes would get himself a coffee each morning, use the restroom, and sometimes grab himself a donut,”.

She went on to say how much safer she felt having Barnes around in the early morning. She recounted how the only day he didn’t show up at his regular time was the day he’d been murdered.

The prosecution has not rested their case yet.

Police say Cohee confessed he murdered Barnes because he wanted to know what it felt like.

Detectives told the jury that Cohee cut off his victim’s head and hands to keep, then dumped his body in the Colorado river.

Prosecutors called a close friend to the stand. Cohee was at this witnesses’ house just before his parent called 911 following the gruesome discovery of Barnes’ severed head.

She claims Cohee seemed normal that day. When asked by prosecutors how she would classify their relationship she said, “We were each other’s closest friends,”. She testified that she and Cohee chatted online almost daily and hung out in person frequently. She also told the jury that they had several conversations about mental health.

She reported she could “Tell when Cohee expressed sadness,” But defense attorneys asked the witness if Cohee was, “Loosey Goosey about his emotions?”

The witness explained that it was common for Cohee to vent or express what was on his mind. She added to her testimony that the two talked about true crime and serial killers prior to the murder. Defense attorneys objected to that, but it was overruled.

The witness’s mother called Cohee “Polite,” when asked how the accused acted when she was around.

We will keep you updated with the latest news, as this trial continues.

