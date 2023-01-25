Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting

Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting
Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting(David Jones)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy has been involved in a shooting on North Avenue between 28 1/4 and 28 1/2 Rds.

The Critical Incident Response Team has been activated. No deputies have been injured. There is no public threat.

Traffic in the area is being halted and drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE AND THE FBI ARE SEARCHING FOR A PERSON THEY SAY ROBBED A BANK AROUND 5 O'CLOCK TONIGHT
Police, deputies, and FBI searching for bank robbers
Day Four of Brian Cohee Trial
The Brian Cohee trial continues
File - police lights
Three arrested, five thousand fentanyl pills found by police
Current Grand Junction High School
Students hold rally following sexual abuse allegations against high school teacher
No new information in the investigation of a murder in Montrose. It apparently occurred in the...
Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged

Latest News

KJCT 01-23 BRIAN COHEE TRIAL
Brian Cohee’s closest friend takes the witness stand
Heating bills generic.
Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis leaves the House of Representatives chamber after delivering his...
Colorado lawmakers to consider ban on semiautomatic weapons
Attorney General Merrick Garland, joined by Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance