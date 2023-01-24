Tuesday cold front brings clouds & mountain snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week will be unseasonably cold, but there are no major storm systems that look to impact us in Western Colorado through the week.

Even with no major storm systems heading our way, there are a few small bumps in the weather road this week. The first is an upper level low pressure area passing just south of us. It’s just close enough to keep far southern Colorado blanketed in clouds with snow over the San Juan Mountains, but that’s as big a deal as that system gets for us. It will move away to the east on Tuesday ahead of the second small bump in our weather road.

Our Next Weather Maker

This system is also not a big deal, but it could mean some spotty snow. Most of the snow will fall in the mountains. Clouds with areas of snow extend along a cold front from southern Canada and western North Dakota southwestward across Montana and Idaho. Those clouds mark the disturbance, which is tracking southeastward. Clouds will increase for Western Colorado tonight through Tuesday morning. Spotty snow will increase in the mountains. That cold front will track through Western Colorado, and a few spots of snow may escape the mountains - especially around Montrose and Nucla. The cold front is gone by 6 PM, but it may leave some lingering spots of snow in the mountains. It will also leave some cold air that will linger throughout the remainder of this week.

Gusty Wind Means Wind Chill

The wind can turn gusty as the cold front moves by you on Tuesday. Gusts of 15-30 mph are possible from I-70 to the New Mexico state line. The gusty wind will carry the colder air into the area. High temperatures will only be in the low-to-mid 30s. The gusty wind will also increase the rate of evaporation of water from your body. Evaporation further cools your body, giving us the wind chill effect. Wind chill will be 5-10 degrees lower than the air temperature readings when the wind picks up.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear along I-70, but more and more cloudy the farther south you are. We’ll cool from upper 20s around 6 PM to mid-20s by 10 PM. Cooling will be slower for the areas beneath the clouds. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 18 degrees around Grand Junction, 16 degrees around Montrose, 18 degrees around Delta, and 15 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mainly cloudy. High temperatures will be near 33 degrees around Grand Junction, 31 degrees around Montrose, 32 degrees around Delta, and 33 degrees around Cortez. Wind chills will be 5-10 degrees lower than the temperatures at times.

