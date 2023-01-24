Panic! at the Disco is breaking up: ‘Sometimes a journey must end’

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs in Miami in 2016.
Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs in Miami in 2016.(Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Panic! at the Disco has announced it is breaking up after 19 years.

On Tuesday, the pop-rock band’s leading singer Brendon Urie announced on social media the band’s final show will be on March 10 in Manchester, England.

In his post, Urie announced he’s bringing this chapter of his life to an end to focus on his family.

Urie wrote that “sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin” as he revealed he will soon be a father for the first time.

Panic! at the Disco got together in 2004 and includes Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson.

Urie thanked the band’s fans saying, “I love you. I appreciate you.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stand outside the Bank of the San Juans.
Law enforcement rushes to reported Grand Junction bank robbery
Day Four of Brian Cohee Trial
The Brian Cohee trial continues
Current Grand Junction High School
Students hold rally following sexual abuse allegations against high school teacher
File - police lights
Three arrested, five thousand fentanyl pills found by police
$50 thousand worth of stolen property recovered in Montrose

Latest News

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on...
Former teacher charged with 100 counts of child porn pleads not guilty
A California woman finally gets the high school diploma she earned 42 years ago.
Woman gets high school diploma 42 years after graduating
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis leaves the House of Representatives chamber after delivering his...
Colorado lawmakers to consider ban on semiautomatic weapons
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says