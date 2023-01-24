Law enforcement rushes to reported Grand Junction bank robbery

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Just minutes ago, police headed to a report of a bank robbery at the Bank of the San Juans.

Initial reports indicate the robber wrote their demand on a slip of paper, then left the building in an older blue passenger car.

We’ve got a crew on the way and will update you as soon as we know more.

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

