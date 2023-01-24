Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

grpotw
grpotw(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:56 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Pelican!

She is a two-year-old black Lab mix. She weighs about 65 pounds and has a good amount of energy. She loves playing outside with others dogs. Pelican is very treat motivated. She has plenty of love to give, but she has not lived with other cats. Anyone interested should be cautious when introducing her to a cat.

She is up to date on all her vaccinations and is spayed. Her adoption fee is $160 cash only.

If you are interested you can call the Grand Rivers Humane Society at 970-644-0575.

