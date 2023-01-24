Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting another hearing on wolf reintroduction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on Gray Wolf reintroduction in the western slope. Perspectives on whether the wolves should be introduced vary widely, and the question has become somewhat of a divisive topic in Colorado politics.

Proponents of reintroduction say that returning the wolves to their habitat is scientifically backed. “I’m hearing a lot about cattle loss and compensation, but what I am not hearing is the science and the facts that come with the cattle loss based on what facts and what knowledge,” said Ryan Kimper, a Colorado resident.

Others, however, feel that reintroducing wolves to our area will impact them unfairly. Rancher Clint Jackson says that wolves would make him financially at risk.

Wolves are currently listed as endangered in Colorado, barring them from being killed under the Federal Endangered Species Act. The CPW is working with the feds to allow for state-level control of wolves.

The hearing will be held next Wednesday in Gunnison.

