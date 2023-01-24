Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting another hearing on wolf reintroduction

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on Gray Wolf reintroduction in the western slope. Perspectives on whether the wolves should be introduced vary widely, and the question has become somewhat of a divisive topic in Colorado politics.

Proponents of reintroduction say that returning the wolves to their habitat is scientifically backed. “I’m hearing a lot about cattle loss and compensation, but what I am not hearing is the science and the facts that come with the cattle loss based on what facts and what knowledge,” said Ryan Kimper, a Colorado resident.

Others, however, feel that reintroducing wolves to our area will impact them unfairly. Rancher Clint Jackson says that wolves would make him financially at risk.

Wolves are currently listed as endangered in Colorado, barring them from being killed under the Federal Endangered Species Act. The CPW is working with the feds to allow for state-level control of wolves.

The hearing will be held next Wednesday in Gunnison.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stand outside the Bank of the San Juans.
Law enforcement rushes to reported Grand Junction bank robbery
Day Four of Brian Cohee Trial
The Brian Cohee trial continues
Current Grand Junction High School
Students hold rally following sexual abuse allegations against high school teacher
File - police lights
Three arrested, five thousand fentanyl pills found by police
$50 thousand worth of stolen property recovered in Montrose

Latest News

grpotw
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week
COLORADO PARKS AND WILDLIFE IS GEARING UP FOR ANOTHER HEARING ABOUT THE WOLF REINTRODUCTION...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting another hearing on wolf reintroduction
This undated booking photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Coban Porter. Police...
Nuggets star Porter Jr.’s brother arrested after fatal crash
Day Four of Brian Cohee Trial
The Brian Cohee trial continues into day four