The Brian Cohee trial continues

THE TRIAL CONTINUES TODAY FOR BRIAN COHEE...
THE TRIAL CONTINUES TODAY FOR BRIAN COHEE...
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Accused killer Brian Cohee II returned to court today, entering day five of a grim trial that first shocked the Grand Valley over two years ago.

21-year-old Cohee previously pled not guilty by reason of insanity of murdering and dismembering Warren Barnes, a well-known Grand Junction homeless man, during a previous court appearance. Barnes was killed in February of 2020.

Today, prosecutors showed jurors’ evidence gruesome enough to make some cry and look away. Graphic images of the murder victim were shown in court, and several jurors appeared uneasy.

One defense attorney objected to what she called “A juror’s mental state.” After one juror started to cry and couldn’t look at crime scene photos, the defense requested them dismissed. Judge Richard Gurly overruled the objection, saying that it made sense to look away and cry due to the graphic nature of the photos.

Investigators say he first planned to first kill a prostitute, but instead chose Barnes. According to Cohee, the killing was “Just to see what it felt like.”

At the heart of this case, the prosecution must prove whether Cohee knew what he was doing, and if he knew it was wrong. Upon first interrogation within police custody, Cohee admitted to the murder.

Trent Rundquist, civilian manager at the tech/crime lab at GJPD said officials, “Searched the Colorado river from The Blue Heron boat ramp, westward in search of Barne’s remains.

In order to persuade the jury that Cohee was insane, his team must show Cohee was so diseased or defective in his mind that he couldn’t separate right from wrong at the time of the offense.

Or, that his mental disease made it impossible for him to be culpable of the crime. That means that a mental illness makes it impossible to blame Cohee for the killing.

Barnes’ decapitated head and severed hands and arms are all the remains’ searchers have found.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stand outside the Bank of the San Juans.
Law enforcement rushes to reported Grand Junction bank robbery
File - police lights
Three arrested, five thousand fentanyl pills found by police
$50 thousand worth of stolen property recovered in Montrose
Matt Smith, of Grand Junction, has been selected as the new Chief of Police. Smith originally...
New Chief of Police named in Grand Junction
Current Grand Junction High School
Students hold rally following sexual abuse allegations against high school teacher

Latest News

Two snowshoers stand silhouetted against the brilliant light reflecting off the snow.
GALLERY: Snowpack buries the western slope
A valley swaddled in clouds and ice.
Snowpack on the Western Slope
Police stand outside the Bank of the San Juans.
Law enforcement rushes to reported Grand Junction bank robbery
Elaine Stephens is examined by a medical student in University of Alabama-Birmingham’s...
Transgender People in Rural America Struggle to Find Doctors Willing or Able to Provide Care