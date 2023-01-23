Scattered snow continues in the mountains, some sunshine in the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After some overnight clouds, skies have been clearing out through the morning across the lower elevations of the Western Slope, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Some light snow fell earlier this morning along the western side of the region, primarily along the Colorado and Utah state line. Scattered snow continues in the higher elevations of the region over the next couple of days while we’ll continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds in the valleys.

Next 24 Hours

Today will be a tale of two elevations around the Western Slope, while the valleys continue to see a good mixture of sun and clouds, the higher elevations--especially the San Juan Mountains--will continue to see clouds with some light snow at least into the early to middle portions of the afternoon. Even as the snow continues to wind down over the San Juan Mountains this afternoon, cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will continue to remain in place. High will still be around 5 degrees below normal for this time of year, only making it into the lower and middle 30s. Clouds return to the region overnight tonight, but most of us stay dry aside from a few higher elevation locations. Overnight lows will fall into the middle teens.

Still Not Done With the Snow

Scattered snow returns to the Western Slope on Tuesday, this time favoring the central and eastern portions of the region. Snow will be most favored over the Grand Mesa, the High Country, down the Continental Divide, and across the San Juan Mountains once again. We’ll mention a small chance of a few snowflakes in the valleys, particularly closer to Montrose, but outside of that we’ll continue to stay dry in the lower elevations with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see much of the same on Wednesday as snow continues to wind down right around the Continental Divide.

Expected Snowfall Totals

1 to 2 inches of snow is possible in most locations around the San Juan Mountains with today’s round of snow. Some locally higher amounts are possible along the highest elevations, where 5 to 10 inches of snow could fall by the time snow winds down this evening. The second round of snow on Tuesday will bring another 1 to 2 inches to the northern San Juan Mountains, as well as 2 to 4 inches of snow to the Grand Mesa, portions of the High County, and areas along and north of the Book Cliffs and the Flat Tops.

Clearing Out and Warming Up

Temperatures will reach their coldest points by the middle of the week as mostly sunny to sunny skies start settling into the region by Thursday with highs only in the middle to upper 20s and lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies continue through the end of the work week and into the weekend, and we’ll gradually see temperatures get closer to normal highs by the end of the weekend. We should move back above freezing by Friday, then reach the middle and upper 30s once again by Saturday and Sunday.

