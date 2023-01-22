Brief round of snowfall closing out the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the day, we saw plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. Dry conditions have persisted throughout the Western Slope, but snowfall was present in other areas of the state. Out towards the Front Range and Foothills around the afternoon to evening hours, another round of snowfall moved in and will taper off overnight. Clear skies will continue across the Western Slope tonight, with temperatures staying in the mid-teens for Grand Junction and Montrose.

For Sunday, January 22, partly sunny to overcast skies will persist throughout most of the day. Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose will stay in the lower thirties as the daytime high. However, another round of snowfall will enter the Western Slope by the evening hours. It will focus on the mountains first and then, towards the nighttime hours, will expand to our valleys. The snowfall event will only be brief for the valleys and across the Western Slope; only some places will get snow.

For Monday, January 23, light snow showers will occur for our valleys during the early morning hours before cloud cover, and dry conditions usher in. Snowfall will continue for the mountains and the high country but will become scattered throughout the day into the evening. Snowfall accumulations will be on the lower end, with areas like Silverton and Telluride seeing anywhere from two to four inches and valleys, less than two-tenths of an inch to no accumulation. Temperatures, though, with this next quick snowfall event, will bring in some colder air that will keep temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose in the upper twenties.

For Tuesday, January 24, another round of snowfall will occur from the morning into the evening but stay situated up on the Grand Mesa and along the Continental Divide. Valleys will continue to see cloud cover and sit under dry conditions. Temperatures will remain the same in the upper twenties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

From Wednesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 26, cloud cover will slowly start to push out of the area. Montrose’s temperatures will remain in the upper twenties on Wednesday and lower thirties for Grand Junction. However, on Thursday, many locations will slowly start to see temperatures gradually warm. It will continue into the start of the weekend, and we will see the presence of sunshine by Friday and Saturday, January 27-28.

