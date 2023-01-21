Three arrested, 5,000 Fentanyl pills found by GJPD

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Three people were arrested in Grand Junction after police attempted to make contact with a vehicle for a traffic stop.

On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department attempted a traffic stop near G Road and 27 Road when the vehicle fled from police.

Law enforcement did not pursue the vehicle.

Shortly after, near 2:45 p.m., the vehicle hit a ditch near the 2600 block of Paradise Drive where it sustained damage. From there, the driver and two passengers fled on foot.

The Grand Junction Police Department and Colorado State Patrol officers quickly detained the two men and the woman. The three were remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

The Grand Junction Police officers found approximately 5,000 pills presumed to be fentanyl pills through the investigation.

Lanieve Cox, age 21, was charged with the following:

Controlled Substance-Distribute Fentanyl

Vehicular Eluding

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aggravated Driving with Revoked License

Drove Wrong Way on Street

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing Peace Officer

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

Drove on Suspended License

Conspiracy

Criminal Impersonation

Sergio Hidalgo-Torres, age 38, was charged with the following:

Controlled Substance-Distribute Fentanyl

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing Peace Officer

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

Conspiracy

Jesus Soto-Marquez, age 23, was charged with the following:

Controlled Substance-Distribute Fentanyl

Unlawful Possession

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing Peace Officer

Conspiracy

Holy Family School was put into shelter-in-place for approximately twenty minutes until the Grand Junction Police Department took the three individuals into custody.

The GJPD believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

This investigation remains ongoing; there is no further information available at this time.

