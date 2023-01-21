Students hold rally following sexual abuse allegations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction High School students staged a rally over allegations of abuse against a current teacher.

Olivia, who is no longer a student, shared her frustration with the Mesa County Valley School District 51. Due to their lack of action to keep students safe. After, she and several other students reported the teacher.

On TikTok, a social media platform. Olivia presented serious allegations about the current teacher, which kick-started the rally.

“I was a victim of the teacher who was sexually assaulting and harassing students in my sophomore year,” said Olivia. “I was just tired of hearing every a lot of people coming forward with allegations against him without anything actually being done about it.”

We contacted the school district for an interview but received a statement instead.

“District 51 is aware of the student-organized walkout scheduled to take place today at Grand Junction High School. We are also aware of the reason for the walkout and want to assure our students and families that we take allegations of this nature extremely seriously. The allegations that were made are regarding a personnel issue that is under investigation, and there is no threat to GJHS student safety. While student participation in the walkout is entirely voluntary, students who participate are expected to do so respectfully and in a way that does not disrupt the learning environment. District Safety and Security, as well as local law enforcement, if needed, will provide extra support during the walkout to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

