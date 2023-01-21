$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose

(KJCT)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery.

The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16.

Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family heirlooms and more were recovered at the 17000 block of 6725 Road.

“I am proud of the work of our deputies, investigators, and High Impact Target Team in handling this warrant with professionalism and efficiency,” said Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Commander Ty Cox. “There has been an increase in burglaries over the past several years, and it is always a win when we are able to reunite victims with their stolen property.”

Deputies arrested the following individuals on Jan. 17 in connection to the burglaries:

  • Roy Sory (charges of Second Degree Burglary, Theft, Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender, Violation of Bail Bond Conditions, Protection Order Violation)
  • Ryan Loomis (charges of Theft and Complicity)
  • Nicole Skowronek (charges of Theft and Complicity)

The case is still under investigation by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose Police Department, and 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

If anyone has additional information regarding these burglaries, please contact dispatch at 970-249-9110.

