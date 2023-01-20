Limited snow possible Friday, mostly focuses on far Southern Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds started increasing this afternoon. They’ll build from the west tonight as snow approaches Western Colorado.

Snow Possible Friday - Mostly In Far Southern Colorado

Snow will not be abundant. Most of that snow will be limited to the higher terrain, Friday afternoon and evening - namely the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau locally. Even there, snow accumulation will generally be less than two inches. The San Juan Mountains and the Four Corners Region will be most favored for snow. Accumulation will generally be just an inch or two with up to four inches locally in the southern San Juans. Snow will even be limited to less than two inches across the High Country.

For Western Colorado

For the valleys along Highway 50, this storm system is really not a big deal. Most of us won’t get any from Grand Junction to Delta to Montrose. The Montrose end of the Highway 50 drive may get a dusting to maybe an inch on the far south side of town.

This Weekend’s Weather

That storm system exits in time for the weekend. Clouds may linger, but the weekend will be free of rain and snow until maybe overnight Sunday for a few of us. High temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 30s. Morning lows will be in the low to mid range of the teens.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and colder. Low temperatures will be near 21 degrees around Grand Junction, 18 degrees around Montrose, 20 degrees around Delta, and 17 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow around Grand Junction and Delta, a litte bit bigger chance for snow around Montrose, and the biggest chance for snow around Cortez and the higher elevations locally. High temperatures will be near 34 degrees around Grand Junction, 32 degrees around Montrose, 33 degrees around Delta, and 33 degrees around Cortez.

