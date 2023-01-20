Keno player turns 20-cent bet into $108K win

A Las Vegas resident turns a 20-cent bet into a $100K Keno win.
A Las Vegas resident turns a 20-cent bet into a $100K Keno win.(Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A resident in Las Vegas turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino.

According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station.

Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers, and all 10 numbers hit for a payout of $108,877.45.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block off the area near Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Grand Junction man allegedly shot at police, FedEx driver while drunk
Law enforcement in body armor gather outside of an apartment on Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges
Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Jury selected in Brian Cohee II murder trial
The Colorado State Patrol chased an intoxicated driver of a truck resulting in a DUI arrest.
Law enforcement task force created to stop aggressive driving
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Brian Cohee trial

Latest News

Parents of a 6-year-old who allegedly shot his teacher released a statement.
6-year-old shooting suspect has disability, family says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged countries to send more weapons to Ukraine without...
Zelenskyy pleads for tanks
People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks
Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention