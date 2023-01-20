Cloudy skies for most, some snow along the San Juans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds were on the increase through the afternoon as well as the evening and overnight hours around the Western Slope. Just about all of us started off this Friday morning with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. There may have been a little bit of light snow along the Colorado and Utah border between Moab and Grand Junction before sunrise, then started moving down the Uncompahgre Plateau around Nucla, and finally in Cortez in the southwestern portions of the state. Scattered snow is expected to continue generally over the southern portions of the state through the day today.

Next 24 Hours

Expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through the entire day in Grand Junction with a couple of peeks of sunshine from time to time. Clouds will mostly keep the sun away, meaning temperatures will struggle to climb into the middle 30s. Clouds continue overnight tonight with some spotty snowflakes in the nearby higher elevations. Low temperatures drop back down into the lower teens. Skies will clear through the morning on Saturday with highs winding up once again in the lower to middle 30s.

Another Round of Snow

As mentioned earlier, some snow fell earlier this morning right along the Utah and Colorado state line and down the Uncompahgre Plateau into the southwest corner of the state. Scattered snow will spread across the San Juan Mountains through the rest of the morning and continue into the afternoon. Snow will primarily stay limited to locations along and south of the San Juan Mountains, but we’ll also see some spotty snow farther north along the Continental Divide and through the Grand Mesa and the High Country. Some snowflakes are possible late this evening in Montrose before things start to wind down once again overnight tonight and into early Saturday morning. Additional spotty snow is possible across portions of the High Country and down the Continental Divide on Saturday as well.

Expected Snowfall Totals

Most locations around the San Juan Mountains should see an inch or two of snow, but there could be some places along the highest elevations that could see 3 to 4 inches. Additional snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible from the Grand Mesa to the High Country, including Paonia, Crested Butte, Aspen, and Vail. Montrose could see some small accumulations if snow does fall later this evening.

Travel Impacts

Widespread travel impacts are not expected with this system with how quickly it tracks through the region. Highway 550 from Ridgeway to Ouray, Highway 550 from Coal Bank Pass to Durango, and Highway 160 through Pagosa Springs, South Fork, Monte Vista, and Alamosa will have the highest likelihood of some minor travel impacts today and tonight.

A Tale of Two Days This Weekend

Saturday will turn drier and sunnier for many of us, but clouds with some spotty snow continues through the High Country and down the Continental Divide. Highs around the region should mostly be in the middle to upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds increase once again through the day on Sunday, and we could see one more quick round of snow on Sunday, once again bringing small accumulations to the region by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Next Week Preview

Next week is looking drier and cooler for most of us around the Western Slope. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs only making it into the middle to upper 20s and lower 30s. Some more spotty snow is possible across the High Country and the Continental Divide through Wednesday and potentially into Thursday as well.

