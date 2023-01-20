Brian Cohee trial

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The trial continues today for Brian Cohee... Accused of murdering and dismembering sixty-nine year-old Warren Barnes almost 2 years ago. District attorney Dan Rubinstein says the trial will largely be focused on Cohee’s mental state and not whether he was the one who committed the crime.

I sat in the back of the court room today observing horrified faces and tears as prosecutors went into detail about the case.

The mother of the defendant was called to the stand first for questioning. Between the months of November and December of 2020, Cohee’s mother described finding a black backpack equipped with zip ties, a hammer, duck tape, and pliers.

She also spoke of Cohee’s bright mind, he was interested in astrophysics from a young age, until his focus shifted to crime scene investigation. His mother says his Autism is the reason for his hyper-fixations.

We heard from law enforcement that responded to the 911 call from march 1st 2021. Patrol officer Trejo’s body cam footage was shown in court. That footage showing body parts left inside the home.

The defense is arguing a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Cohee’s mom said the day after the murder, he as, quote, “Lighter than what he had been over the last few month.”

We will keep you updated with more details as the trial progresses.

