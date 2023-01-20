All southwest and south-central mountain passes open

All southwest and south-central mountain passes are open in Colorado after several days of winter maintenance.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday that all southwestern and south-central mountain passes are open to traffic.

Following two days of winter maintenance operations, US 550 Red Mountain, CO 17 Cumbres, and La Manga passes are open. CDOT crews also worked to clear snow slide paths between Silverton and Ouray.

CDOT is advising travelers to plan ahead before hitting the road this weekend. Live road conditions can be check by visiting the COTrip website.

