Dry conditions return for the valleys as mountains not done with the snow yet

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Most of the winter storm has left the state, and as of Wednesday evening, low pressure is in Kansas, while most of the winter storm is in Nebraska. Some of our mountains throughout Wednesday nighttime hours will continue but be more of an on-and-off snowfall event. The northeastern portion of the state continues to get moderate snowfall from the winter in Nebraska. Over across the Western Slope, temperatures will stay colder than Tuesday night by sitting in the lower twenties for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose. Cloud cover continues to push out of the area, leading to a mostly clear night.

Similarly, on Friday, January 20, sky cover and conditions will remain the same for Grand Junction and Montrose. The Western Slope will stay under dry conditions, and overcast skies will continue. However, another round of snowfall will move in for the San Juan Mountains, Durango, Cortez, and the Four Corners. While snowfall will occur during the morning and afternoon hours and be more consistent in the San Juans, eventually, by the evening hours, the snowmaker will continue to track eastward. It will hover along the Colorado and New Mexico state line and gain some strength as it passes south of Pueblo and hovers around the state’s southeastern corner. As a result, portions of the Front Range can experience moderate snowfall rates around the evening hours. In addition, it could create another messy commute for those traveling along I-70 to and from Kansas.

Saturday, January 21, skies will open up across the Western Slope. Areas in the San Juans that received snowfall from Friday’s event will have since tapered off from the early morning hours. Cloud cover will start to push out of the area throughout the morning, leading to sunny skies for most Western Slope. Temperatures will continue to stay in the lower thirties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Sunday, January 22, temperatures will remain unchanged for Grand Junction and Montrose; however, cloud cover will work its way back into the Western Slope. There is a slight chance towards the afternoon hours that some scattered snow showers will present themselves to the mountains and high country. Snowfall will likely stay minimal for the valleys, and a slight chance of rain. Again, similar to Friday’s snowfall event, it will not be a winter storm though some mountain passes could encounter snow-covered roads that can make travel messy.

Monday, January 23, thru Wednesday, January 25, some of the overcast skies will retreat, and we will see some sun throughout the day. However, the sky cover will be partly cloudy, and Grand Junction temperatures will remain in the lower thirties. In Montrose, temperatures will fall into the upper twenties before returning to the lower thirties by Wednesday. Dry air will hang around for these three days across the Western Slope.

