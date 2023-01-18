Law enforcement task force created to stop aggressive driving

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -In 2022, 50 high-speed crashes that ended with the loss of life, were investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. Four of those crashes were here in Mesa County.

Law enforcement across the Grand Valley is creating a task force in the hopes of bringing a stop to speeding and aggressive driving.

“When we’re working in aggressive driving as a main focus of ours, specifically this coming Friday, ourselves, Colorado State Patrol, along with our partners with Grand Junction, police department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office,” said State Trooper Sam Goure. “We’ll be doing a joint task operation, which will be focused specifically on aggressive driving.”

Goure says, aggressive driving can be considered as speeding or weaving in and out of traffic. Tailgating or running people off the road is also an example of aggressive driving. Anything that creates an unsafe environment for those you share the road with.

If you encounter a dangerous or aggressive driver, it is encouraged that you call dispatch and report what is happening.

You can still receive a citation even if authorities don’t witness your driving firsthand.

“People don’t realize that we don’t necessarily have to see the driving actions... A citizen can call in and sign a complaint that causes a citation to be issued.” Said Goure.

To keep yourself safe, troopers say to not engage with an aggressive driver’s behavior. Keep plenty of space between you and a speeding driver. If you are in the left lane and notice someone tailgating, safely change lanes and allow them to pass.

