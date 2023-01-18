Law enforcement task force created to stop aggressive driving

The Colorado State Patrol chased an intoxicated driver of a truck resulting in a DUI arrest.
The Colorado State Patrol chased an intoxicated driver of a truck resulting in a DUI arrest.(David Jones)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -In 2022, 50 high-speed crashes that ended with the loss of life, were investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. Four of those crashes were here in Mesa County.

Law enforcement across the Grand Valley is creating a task force in the hopes of bringing a stop to speeding and aggressive driving.

“When we’re working in aggressive driving as a main focus of ours, specifically this coming Friday, ourselves, Colorado State Patrol, along with our partners with Grand Junction, police department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office,” said State Trooper Sam Goure. “We’ll be doing a joint task operation, which will be focused specifically on aggressive driving.”

Goure says, aggressive driving can be considered as speeding or weaving in and out of traffic. Tailgating or running people off the road is also an example of aggressive driving. Anything that creates an unsafe environment for those you share the road with.

If you encounter a dangerous or aggressive driver, it is encouraged that you call dispatch and report what is happening.

You can still receive a citation even if authorities don’t witness your driving firsthand.

“People don’t realize that we don’t necessarily have to see the driving actions... A citizen can call in and sign a complaint that causes a citation to be issued.” Said Goure.

To keep yourself safe, troopers say to not engage with an aggressive driver’s behavior. Keep plenty of space between you and a speeding driver. If you are in the left lane and notice someone tailgating, safely change lanes and allow them to pass.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement in body armor gather outside of an apartment on Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges
Damaged semi-trucks sit on the snowy surface of I-70 after a crash on Jan. 17, 2023.
Westbound lane of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon reopened after semi crash
Fatal car accident
Man dies in accident on Patterson
The Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles
List of rejected license plates from Colorado DMV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread snow likely around the Western Slope

Latest News

Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Jury selected in Brian Cohee II murder trial
Police block off the area near Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Grand Junction man allegedly shot at police, FedEx driver while drunk
pet of the week
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
Grand Junction's professional baseball team.
Grand Junction Jackalopes name New Manager