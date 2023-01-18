Grand Junction Jackalopes name New Manager

Grand Junction's professional baseball team.
Grand Junction's professional baseball team.(Grand Junction Jackalopes)
By Garrett Brown
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:09 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Jackalopes have named James Frisbie as the Team Manager for the upcoming season.

Frisbie, an Oregon native and Abilene Christian University Alumni is bringing a strong resume to Grand Junction. He has prior experience managing in the Central League, Frontier League, and American Association. However, he recently also served in Major League Baseball as the Left-Handed Hitting Batting Practice Specialist with the Detroit Tigers.

After his pitching career at Abilene Christian, Frisbie spent four seasons pitching professionally in the Texas-Louisiana League.

Frisbie will be taking over the position previously held by Bobby Jenks. Jenks led the then Grand Junction Rockies to the Pioneer League Championship this last season and was named Pioneer League Manager of the Year.

The Jackalopes will open their season on the road at Ogden May 23, and will have their home opener on June 6.

