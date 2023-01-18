Fed’s Powell tests positive for COVID, has ‘mild’ symptoms

FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference.
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the Federal Reserve announced.

Powell is “up to date” with all COVID vaccines and boosters, the Fed said, and is working from home.

“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home,” the central bank said in a statement.

The Fed’s next interest rate-setting meeting is Jan. 31-Feb. 1, a timetable that could allow Powell to recover in time to participate in person. An alternative plan would be to return to a virtual meeting, which the Fed held for months during the height of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement in body armor gather outside of an apartment on Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges
Damaged semi-trucks sit on the snowy surface of I-70 after a crash on Jan. 17, 2023.
Westbound lane of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed due to crash
Fatal car accident
Man dies in accident on Patterson
The Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles
List of rejected license plates from Colorado DMV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread snow likely around the Western Slope

Latest News

New evidence suggests that getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects.
Getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects, study says
The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Opening statements begin in Elon Musk Tesla tweets trial
FILE - Anti-abortion activists march towards the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life...
US divided over Roe’s repeal as abortion foes prepare to march
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector continue, Microsoft lays off 10,000