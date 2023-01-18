GRAPHIC: 20-foot-long humpback whale found dead on beach, officials say

Officials: Dead humpback whale found off Maryland coast. (Source: WBOC, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, Md. (WBOC) - Rangers with the National Park Service say they found a dead humpback whale on an island off the coast of Maryland on Monday.

According to authorities, the 20-foot whale was seen beached on Assateague Island with no apparent signs of trauma that could have led to its death.

Crews from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Baltimore Aquarium conducted an autopsy on Tuesday.

Marine biologists said they want to confirm the animal’s cause of death because seven dead whales have been found in just over a month.

The previous whale deaths were reported north of Maryland, on beaches near New York and New Jersey.

