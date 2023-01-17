Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

Meet Eden
Meet Eden
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Everyone welcome Eden! She has been to our studio three times over the past few months and is looking for a forever home. Eden is very sweet, calm, and knows tricks. She can sit, lay down, and shake when asked.

She is eight years old but acts very young for her age. She gets the occasional zoomies in the backyard, so she still has plenty of life in her. Her current foster parent says she loves daily walks. Eden would be a great dog for retirees or a family with no children. She would also do best as an only dog.

She is available now and at this weekend’s adoption event at Chow Down Redlands from 9:30am-12:30pm.

As a reminder the adult dog adoption fee is $160 cash only.

For more information you can call Grand Rivers Humane Society at 970-644-0575

