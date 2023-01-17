FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread snow likely around the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next winter storm plows through the Western Slope today and into tomorrow morning, bringing as much as a foot or more of snow to some of the higher elevations of the Western Slope. We could see some pretty decent snowfall totals for our standards in the valleys as well. Snow will start out over mostly the southern portions of the region through the morning, then spread northward with time.

Next 24 Hours

Snow is already ongoing primarily across the San Juan Mountains, the Uncompahgre Plateau, and the Grand Mesa this morning. Snow will continue to spread north and east across the rest of the Western Slope through the day today. After a couple of quick rounds earlier this morning, Grand Junction will see snowflakes return to the area by late this morning and into the afternoon. Scattered snow continues through the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours all around the Western Slope, with some bands of heavier snow potentially setting up over the central and northern portions of the region as a surface low passes just to our south and southeast. Scattered snow continues to linger around overnight tonight, then better snow chances will start to increasingly favor the higher elevations of the region as this system departs the region and heads for the Central Plains. We’ll dry out on Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Snowfall Totals

The highest snowfall totals are still expected to be over the San Juan Mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau, where a foot or more of snow could fall through Thursday morning. Additional higher snowfall amounts of close to a foot are possible atop the Grand Mesa, over the Book Cliffs, and the Flat Tops, and across the High Country from Crested Butte to Vail. We could get some decent snowfall totals for the valley’s standards before the snow wraps up too. Many of us in the valleys will see between 2 to 4 inches of snow, although as much as 6 inches of snow is possible in places where heavier snow bands potentially set up late this afternoon and into the evening.

Travel Impacts

The location with the highest chances for travel impacts from this system will be through the San Juan Mountains, particularly along Highway 550 from Coal Bank Pass to Durango. Highway 160 between Cortez and Durango, and Highway 145 between Nucla and Telluride. Travel impacts are also possible along Highway 50 between Grand Junction and Delta, Highway 50 between Montrose and Sapinero, and Highway 550 between Montrose and Silverton. Spotty travel impacts are likely along Interstate 70 between Grand Junction and Vail, with higher chances for travel impacts between Glenwood Springs and Vail.

Avalanche Risk Increasing

The risk of avalanches will continue to increase along the higher elevations of the region as snow continues to pile up along steep slopes. Avalanche Warnings are already in effect for the San Juan Mountains until 9:30 tonight and areas including and around the Grand Mesa until 7:15 Wednesday evening. Additional Avalanche Warnings may be necessary farther east of the Grand Mesa as snow continues to fall.

Winter Weather Alerts

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect south of the San Juan Mountains until 5 PM this afternoon, and until 11 AM Wednesday morning along the San Juan Mountains. A foot or more of snow is likely in those locations.

Winter Weather Advisories continue for just about all of the other higher elevation locations mostly until 11 AM Wednesday morning, though some Winter Weather Advisories closer to the Continental Divide remain in effect until 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the Grand Valley, including Grand Junction, until midnight tonight.

The Rest of the Week

Thinking hasn’t changed very much for the remainder of the work week. We’ll see spotty snow in the higher elevations through the day on Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies moving into the lower elevation locations with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue through the remainder of the work week with highs in the lower 30s. A lighter round of snow looks to be possible on Friday, with much of the snow staying in and around the San Juan Mountains.

