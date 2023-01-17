Active shooter, police presence confirmed near St. Mary’s, multiple shots fired

(MGN)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed an “increased law enforcement presence” between 7th and 12th Street in the area of Patterson Road, near St. Mary’s Hospital.

Multiple shots were heard by our on-scene crews, but it is not yet clear who fired the rounds.

Police and Deputies were spotted by crews carrying heavy arms in the area.

Eyewitnesses say the police are focusing on a single apartment building on the 900 block of Northern Way.

Police are classifying the incident as an active shooter.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it is made available.

