USDA Forest Service hiring for temporary jobs

Black Elk Wilderness in the Black Hills National Forest, one of the locations available to work...
Black Elk Wilderness in the Black Hills National Forest, one of the locations available to work at with the USDA Forest Service.(KOTA)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Have you always wanted to work in the outdoors?

The USDA Forest Service will be accepting applications for seasonal jobs until Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Temporary positions available include fire, trails, timber, administration, recreation, fisheries and archeology.

The Forest Service is a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture that manages 193 million acres of land.

The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.

Many of the seasonal vacancies are located within the Rocky Mountain Region, which includes 17 national forests and seven national grasslands located in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

A list of open positions can be found on the USDA Forest Service website.

Applications can be filled out at USAJobs.gov.

For more information or for assistance with the application process, contact Human Resources Management at (877) 372-7248, Option 2.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast January 15, 2023
Second winter storm on the horizon
Fatal car accident
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast January 14, 2023
Heavy snowfall is expected for the San Juans tonight ahead of our next winter storm
Orchard Mesa Pool Closure
Orchard Mesa Pool will reopen
Harroun is facing a felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.
Off-duty officer arrested for alleged assault

Latest News

Rapid home Covid-19 test
Two Western Slope COVID-19 testing sites close with at-home test popularity
Last December on the Colorado National Monument.
Today is free day at National Parks and Forest Service areas
FILE - Deion Sanders speaks after being introduced as the new head football coach at the...
New admission rules could spark ‘Prime Time’ at Colorado
Orchard Mesa Pool Closure
Orchard Mesa Pool will reopen