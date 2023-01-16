USDA Forest Service hiring for temporary jobs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Have you always wanted to work in the outdoors?

The USDA Forest Service will be accepting applications for seasonal jobs until Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Temporary positions available include fire, trails, timber, administration, recreation, fisheries and archeology.

The Forest Service is a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture that manages 193 million acres of land.

The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.

Many of the seasonal vacancies are located within the Rocky Mountain Region, which includes 17 national forests and seven national grasslands located in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

A list of open positions can be found on the USDA Forest Service website.

Applications can be filled out at USAJobs.gov.

For more information or for assistance with the application process, contact Human Resources Management at (877) 372-7248, Option 2.

