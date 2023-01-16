Two Western Slope COVID-19 testing sites close with at-home test popularity

Rapid home Covid-19 test
Rapid home Covid-19 test(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two COVID-19 testing sites closed on the Western Slope this weekend.

With at-home testing becoming more common, the need for in person testing sites has declined.

The Colorado Mesa University testing site in Grand Junction closed on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Additionally, the testing site at Carbondale Town Hall shut down on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

At-Home rapid test kits are available:

  • At the Mesa County Health and Human Services Building at 510 29 1/2 Road.
  • At Rifle and Glenwood Springs Garfield County Public Health Department offices and Garfield County Library branch locations.
  • Households may order up to four free tests through the federal government at www.covid.gov/tests or by calling 1-800-232-0233.
  • Ordered for free and mailed through USPS.
  • Insurance companies and health plans are required to cover eight free over-the-counter at-home tests per covered person per month. Coloradoans without insurance can apply for Health First Colorado (Colorado’s Medicaid program).
  • Pharmacies participating in the Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program offer low or no-cost testing for people without insurance. Pharmacies may offer rapid tests, lab-based PCR tests, or both. Contact a specific location to see if they are participating and for more information.
  • K-12 students can participate in the Colorado free school testing program through the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast January 15, 2023
Second winter storm on the horizon
Fatal car accident
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast January 14, 2023
Heavy snowfall is expected for the San Juans tonight ahead of our next winter storm
Orchard Mesa Pool Closure
Orchard Mesa Pool will reopen
Harroun is facing a felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.
Off-duty officer arrested for alleged assault

Latest News

Black Elk Wilderness in the Black Hills National Forest, one of the locations available to work...
USDA Forest Service hiring for temporary jobs
Last December on the Colorado National Monument.
Today is free day at National Parks and Forest Service areas
FILE - Deion Sanders speaks after being introduced as the new head football coach at the...
New admission rules could spark ‘Prime Time’ at Colorado
Orchard Mesa Pool Closure
Orchard Mesa Pool will reopen