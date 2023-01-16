Orchard Mesa Pool will reopen

Orchard Mesa Pool Closure
Orchard Mesa Pool Closure(Pixabay)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jan. 15, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New tonight, we received word that the Orchard Mesa Pool will reopen starting tomorrow, January 16.

The swimming pool closed its doors last November due to a failed boiler. According to the City of Grand Junction, the total cost for all parts and labor is expected to be about $15,000.

Earlier this month, in a city council meeting, Mayor Anna Stout stated that the swimming pool would remain open until another aquatic center is available to the community.

