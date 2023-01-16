Mountain snow today becomes more widespread on Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After some overnight light rain, Grand Junction saw a few snow flurries early this morning while some heavier snow fell across the higher elevations. While some scattered light snow continues to fall across some of the higher elevations, cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are settling into the valleys with even a little bit of sunshine breaking through. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies continue in the lower elevations through much of the day today while scattered snow will continue to fall over the higher elevations. Much better snow chances are on the way to the entire region as we head into Tuesday.

Next 24 Hours

Most of the snow will stay limited to the higher elevations with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in the valleys, but 1 or 2 quick, light rounds of rain are possible, but not likely. A few peeks of sunshine here and there should be enough to push high temperatures across much of the region into the middle and upper 30s with a few lower 40s. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies continue in locations that stay dry, while widespread snow begins to spread over the southern half of the region through the evening and overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop back down into the middle and upper 20s for the valleys, with some teens and maybe a couple of single digits in the higher elevations. Snow could start falling by Tuesday morning in Montrose and Delta. Grand Junction will likely have to wait until lunchtime to start seeing their first snowflakes.

The Next Round of Snow

A trough and associated area of low pressure will swing through the Western Slope through the day on Tuesday, bringing widespread snow to the region almost regardless of elevation. Snow will start out generally across the southern half of the region, generally along and south of a line from Nucla, to Montrose, to Gunnison. That snow line will continue to move northward as the morning progresses. Grand Junction could start out Tuesday afternoon with rain, then colder air moves in and we should see snow through the second half of the afternoon. Scattered to widespread snow continues through the evening and overnight hours, then some snow could continue to persist into early Wednesday morning. Better snow chances head for the higher elevations around the Continental Divide through the day on Wednesday as the main system heads for the Plains.

Potential Snowfall Totals

This system has the potential to bring some pretty good snowfall totals to the valleys, with some places potentially seeing 4 to 6 inches of snow. As usual with the valleys, there will be locally smaller amounts of well of around 1 to 2 inches. 6 to 9 inches of snow will be possible around the Grand Mesa, and up to a foot of snow is possible across much of the San Juan Mountains, up the Uncompahgre Plateau, and through the High Country from Crested Butte to Vail. All of these forecasted totals are through Wednesday morning.

Winter Weather Alerts

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2 PM Monday to 11 AM Wednesday for the southwest San Juan Mountains. 12 to 16 inches of snow with some locally higher amounts of up to 2 feet are possible. This includes the cities of Silverton, Rico, and Hesperus.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 PM Monday to 5 PM Tuesday for the Four Corners and the upper Dolores River. 6 to 10 inches of snow are possible above 6000 feet. This includes the cities of Cortez, Dove Creek, and Mancos.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 PM Monday to 5 PM Tuesday for the Animas and San Juan River basins. 6 to 10 inches of snow are possible, with locally higher amounts in the San Juan foothills. This includes the cities of Durango, Bayfield, Ignacio, and Pagosa Springs.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 2 PM Monday to 11 AM Wednesday for the Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus and the Flat Tops. 6 to 10 inches of snow are possible. This includes the cities of Rio Blanco, Buford, and Trappers Lake.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 2 PM Monday to 11 AM Wednesday for the Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide, and the northwest San Juan Mountains. 6 to 12 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts, are possible. This includes the cities of Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, and Lake City.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 PM Monday to 11 AM Wednesday for the Grand and Battlement Mesas, and the West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible. This includes the cities of Crested Butte, Taylor Park, and Marble.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM Wednesday for the Gore and Elk Mountains and Central Mountain Valleys. 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible. This includes the cities of Aspen, Vail, and Snowmass.

The Rest of the Week

We’ll continue to dry out through the day on Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies settling into the region. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue through the rest of the work week with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Some spotty snow is possible over the mountains on Friday.

