List of rejected license plates from Colorado DMV

The Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles
The Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles(The Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Customizing license plates can be a unique way to express yourself while on the road. However, some expressions just aren’t, well, appropriate.

The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles has compiled a list of inappropriate license plates that they recognized as lewd, crude or rude -- including EFFGAS and SCRWD.

The full list of rejected plates in Colorado can be found here.

“We love the creativity and personal pride Coloradoans take in picking their personalized plate,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “While most personalized plates are approved, there are a small percentage that do not meet DMV standards and are rejected.”

The list features requested personalized license plates that were rejected automatically by the DMV’s processing system, DRIVES. The system rejects some requests automatically if it triggers the DMV’s offensive and omit list.

The list, which has been built over the years, uses the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) recommendations, known offensive words and terms, and also compares what other states don’t allow.

The list of rejected plates are reviewed periodically by a committee of DMV staff members. They can be removed from the list by committee vote or through a hearing or courts. A customer may appeal this decision with the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Hearings Division.

Coloradans can personalize many of the state’s 212 license plates at an additional cost of $60 on top of regular fees. Personalized license plate renewal can cost between $25 and $75 and can be completed online, in-office or at an MV Express Kiosk for Coloradans who live in participating counties.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast January 15, 2023
Second winter storm on the horizon
Fatal car accident
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast January 14, 2023
Heavy snowfall is expected for the San Juans tonight ahead of our next winter storm
Orchard Mesa Pool Closure
Orchard Mesa Pool will reopen
Harroun is facing a felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.
Off-duty officer arrested for alleged assault

Latest News

The new Clifton Branch Library in Mesa County will be approximately three times larger than the...
Beam-signing to celebrate new Clifton Library Branch
Rapid home Covid-19 test
Two Western Slope COVID-19 testing sites close with at-home test popularity
Black Elk Wilderness in the Black Hills National Forest, one of the locations available to work...
USDA Forest Service hiring for temporary jobs
Last December on the Colorado National Monument.
Today is free day at National Parks and Forest Service areas