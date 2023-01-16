List of rejected license plates from Colorado DMV

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Customizing license plates can be a unique way to express yourself while on the road. However, some expressions just aren’t, well, appropriate.

The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles has compiled a list of inappropriate license plates that they recognized as lewd, crude or rude -- including EFFGAS and SCRWD.

The full list of rejected plates in Colorado can be found here.

“We love the creativity and personal pride Coloradoans take in picking their personalized plate,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “While most personalized plates are approved, there are a small percentage that do not meet DMV standards and are rejected.”

The list features requested personalized license plates that were rejected automatically by the DMV’s processing system, DRIVES. The system rejects some requests automatically if it triggers the DMV’s offensive and omit list.

The list, which has been built over the years, uses the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) recommendations, known offensive words and terms, and also compares what other states don’t allow.

The list of rejected plates are reviewed periodically by a committee of DMV staff members. They can be removed from the list by committee vote or through a hearing or courts. A customer may appeal this decision with the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Hearings Division.

Coloradans can personalize many of the state’s 212 license plates at an additional cost of $60 on top of regular fees. Personalized license plate renewal can cost between $25 and $75 and can be completed online, in-office or at an MV Express Kiosk for Coloradans who live in participating counties.

