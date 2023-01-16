Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction

Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.(Sothebys)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant is expected to fetch up to $7 million at auction.

The L.A. Lakers star wore the jersey more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season.

It was also captured in an iconic photo which shows Bryant screaming in excitement during Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

The auction house Sotheby’s is putting the jersey under the hammer. It said Bryant scored more than 600 points wearing it, during the only MVP Season in his career.

If any bidder pays the predicted amount, it would be the second-highest price ever paid for a basketball jersey.

The only one that fetched more money is the jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast January 15, 2023
Second winter storm on the horizon
Fatal car accident
Man dies in accident on Patterson
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast January 14, 2023
Heavy snowfall is expected for the San Juans tonight ahead of our next winter storm
Orchard Mesa Pool Closure
Orchard Mesa Pool will reopen
Harroun is facing a felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.
Off-duty officer arrested for alleged assault

Latest News

Winter storm closures may cause difficulty traveling from January 16-18, 2023.
Winter storm may pose threat to travelers; check weather before traveling this week
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
Entrance to Robinson Theatre in the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University.
CMU dance concert ‘New Horizons’ will feature faculty, student, and guest work
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms