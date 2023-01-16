CMU dance concert ‘New Horizons’ will feature faculty, student, and guest work

Entrance to Robinson Theatre in the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University.
Entrance to Robinson Theatre in the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University.(Natasha Lynn)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa University dance program is putting together a collaboration of performances including faculty and guest work as well as student choreography.

Choreography will be presented by faculty members Kathy Diehl and Gabriele Cahill along with student choreographers, Shyann Bertrand, Rena Ruiz and Mallory Christopher.

Additional choreography will be offered from guest choreographer Brit Falcon. Falcon will work with students from February 2-6, setting a new expectation for entertainment in the concert, teaching classes and workshopping choreography with the students. Falcon will bring several dancers with her to compliment CMU students.

Falcon is an interdisciplinary artist, performer, director, bodyworker and educator. Her project-based group, Falcon Dance, is currently an Artist-in-Residence at Gibney Dance in New York City. Her resumé includes working with Bill Evans, Keith Johnson & Adriane Fang, David Dorfman and many others. Falcon holds a BFA in Dance from The College at Brockport and is currently an MFA candidate in Dance at the University of Maryland, College Park.

“New Horizons” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16-17 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Moss Performing Arts Center in Robinson Theatre.

Adult tickets are $18 and child/youth tickets are $8 (5-25). Admission for CMU students is free. Tickets are available on the Colorado Mesa University website.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast January 15, 2023
Second winter storm on the horizon
Fatal car accident
Man dies in accident on Patterson
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast January 14, 2023
Heavy snowfall is expected for the San Juans tonight ahead of our next winter storm
Orchard Mesa Pool Closure
Orchard Mesa Pool will reopen
Harroun is facing a felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.
Off-duty officer arrested for alleged assault

Latest News

Winter storm closures may cause difficulty traveling from January 16-18, 2023.
Winter storm may pose threat to travelers; check weather before traveling this week
A pair of ducks in a pond.
CPW seeks applications for projects aiming to restore wetland habitat
Riverside Educational Center sign on the wall at the main office in Grand Junction
Palisade High School gets after-school program
Zebra mussels
Zebra mussel treatment begins at Highline Lake