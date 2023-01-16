Beam-signing to celebrate new Clifton Library Branch

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - The community is invited to leave their mark on the new Clifton Library.

On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, a celebration is set to take place from 2:45 to 3:45 at the new Clifton Branch of Mesa County Libraries.

The community can stop by and sign a steel beam that will become a part of the building. The beam-signing marks the milestone of the foundation being set and brings excitement for further construction to continue.

The new Clifton Branch is located at 3270 D 1/2 Road, next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School.

During the event, hot cocoa will be served to keep celebrants warm. Additional information about the Clifton Branch Project will also be available at the event.

The completion of the library is mostly on track after some minor delays at the end of 2022. The first half of concrete for the foundation was poured at the end of December; the second half poured at the beginning of this month.

The Clifton Branch is expected to open in August of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.